TD Securities Lowers IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$5.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of IAMGOLD to a sell rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD to a sell rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.14.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -3.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.84. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.52 and a one year high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

