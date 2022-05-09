Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,866 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Teck Resources worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $39.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

