Telemark Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Telemark Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Novanta accounts for approximately 2.3% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Novanta worth $31,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $161,145,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $62,587,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 241.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 148,797 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,595,000 after acquiring an additional 102,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,979,000 after acquiring an additional 90,360 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $6.84 on Monday, reaching $117.29. 5,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.11. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $184.44.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

