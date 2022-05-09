Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $13.35 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $237,673,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $262,895,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,145,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $29.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $517.48. The stock had a trading volume of 66,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,631. The firm has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $565.95 and its 200 day moving average is $595.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,522 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

