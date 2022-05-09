Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise comprises 2.0% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Axon Enterprise worth $28,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock traded down $8.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,940. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.66.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

