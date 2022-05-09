Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases 132,000 Shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Archaea Energy worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $251,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

LFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

LFG stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 56,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.01. Archaea Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

