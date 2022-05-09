TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE TIXT traded down C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.21. TELUS International has a 12-month low of C$26.75 and a 12-month high of C$49.43.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

