TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $33.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.71% from the company’s previous close.

TIXT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

TIXT stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

