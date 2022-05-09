Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

