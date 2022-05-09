Terracoin Price Down 15.7% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $428,560.68 and $27.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,728.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.31 or 0.00768831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00204884 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

