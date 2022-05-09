TerraKRW (KRT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $443,012.00

TerraKRW (KRT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $28.81 million and $443,012.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 379% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00349953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00183842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.00572441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038818 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,419.52 or 1.88441120 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,724,486,262 coins and its circulating supply is 36,723,757,154 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.