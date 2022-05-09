Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Territorial Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $202.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $83,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,999.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

