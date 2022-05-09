The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,697,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 142,281 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $98,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

