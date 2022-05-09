The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) to report $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.60. Bank of Nova Scotia posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $760,634,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,538 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,375 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,615 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNS traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

