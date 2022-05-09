The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $145.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.23. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

