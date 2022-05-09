The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sameer Ralhan Sells 20,175 Shares

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sameer Ralhan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of Chemours stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $1,412,446.32.

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,385. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chemours by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Chemours by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

