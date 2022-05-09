The Force Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00192666 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

