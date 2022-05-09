The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €14.60 Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($15.37) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.10 ($13.79) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a €12.80 ($13.47) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($16.84) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.60 ($14.32) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi stock opened at €10.94 ($11.51) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €11.53 and its 200 day moving average is €11.49. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($17.74) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($26.18).

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.