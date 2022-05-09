The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Position Lessened by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 in the last ninety days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

