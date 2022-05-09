The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will report $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Travelers Companies reported earnings per share of $3.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $13.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $15.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $17.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.22. 37,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,846. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.32 and its 200 day moving average is $167.30. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,555 shares of company stock worth $13,689,175. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

