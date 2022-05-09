The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 37,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 11,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,525,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768,203. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.98 and a 200-day moving average of $145.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

