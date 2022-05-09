THEKEY Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $193,887.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

