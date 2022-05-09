Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.93 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) will announce $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings of $5.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $22.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.65 to $22.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $24.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $25.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,522. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.8% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 22,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 237,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,489,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $29.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $517.48. The company had a trading volume of 66,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $565.95 and its 200-day moving average is $595.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

