Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $533.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00146755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00033605 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.81 or 0.00331514 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00038746 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

