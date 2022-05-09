Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 454,968 shares.The stock last traded at $93.94 and had previously closed at $94.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 54,243 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

