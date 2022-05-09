Timelo Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPKB. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,105. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

