Timelo Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 87,925 Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Conn’s comprises approximately 1.1% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

CONN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,888. The firm has a market cap of $365.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conn’s (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

