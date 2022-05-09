Timelo Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAWW. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $214,000.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.79. 17,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.06.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAWW. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

