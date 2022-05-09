Timelo Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 50,000 Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pontem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNTM. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pontem by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Pontem by 20.8% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 849,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 146,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

PNTM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. 27,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81. Pontem Co. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

