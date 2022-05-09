Timelo Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Shares of JELD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,403. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.16.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,837,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,619,001.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.