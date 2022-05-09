Timelo Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.
JELD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,837,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,619,001.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
