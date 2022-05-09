Timelo Investment Management Inc. Invests $145,000 in Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Ibere Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBER. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,724,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,756. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

