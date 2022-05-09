Timelo Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.14.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.38. 105,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,117. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.