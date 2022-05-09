Timelo Investment Management Inc. Takes $390,000 Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSAA. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 304,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 11.3% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 59.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSAA traded up $9.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

