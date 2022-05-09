Timelo Investment Management Inc. Takes $786,000 Position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Equity Distribution Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EQD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. 6,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,672. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.