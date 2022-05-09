Timelo Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Chuy’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHUY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Chuy’s stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,699. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $439.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.81. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

