Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.01

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 2242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $523.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

