TokenPay Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $565,598.98 and $98,903.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,912.26 or 1.00192540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00043387 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019101 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001321 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

