Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRMLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $55.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $58.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $1.1687 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 8.23%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

