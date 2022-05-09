Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$87.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TOU. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.23.

TOU opened at C$72.07 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$28.02 and a one year high of C$74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 8.6099994 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.09%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$421,777,043.77. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

