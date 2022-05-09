Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $85.00. The stock traded as low as $46.31 and last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.72.
In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.65, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
