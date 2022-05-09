Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $85.00. The stock traded as low as $46.31 and last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.72.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1,778.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 189,355 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 36.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.65, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.