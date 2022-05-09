Tranchess (CHESS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.20 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Tranchess has a market cap of $33.68 million and $15.20 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,877.63 or 0.99895939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00044286 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018747 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,210,914 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars.

