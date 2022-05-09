TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Set at C$19.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNW. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.20.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$17.85 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$22.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

