Travala.com (AVA) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.27 Million

Travala.com (AVA) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $51.74 million and $5.27 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 95.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00170888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00579794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00036019 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,073.67 or 1.94944162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,092,937 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars.

