Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.16

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 8787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of $730.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $78,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,875 shares of company stock worth $598,618 in the last ninety days. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

