Tribe (TRIBE) Achieves Market Cap of $160.83 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $160.83 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,051.84 or 1.00072246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

