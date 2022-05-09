Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $26.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 125,966 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

