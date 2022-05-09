Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $26.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.33.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.