Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after buying an additional 1,253,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,425 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,788 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after buying an additional 1,007,436 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,201,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of TRIP traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,701. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

