TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385,825 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of TriState Capital worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

