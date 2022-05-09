TriumphX (TRIX) Market Cap Reaches $8.14 Million

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $142,115.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,164.36 or 1.00053448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00100077 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

