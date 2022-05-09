TrueDeck Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23,196.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $70,432.70 and approximately $23,196.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,061.86 or 0.99552166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00100136 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

